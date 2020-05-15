Review: The Revelo Thinstem helps bikes take up way less space in your home

Bicycles are probably the best way to get around New York City, especially during these days of empty roads and social distancing.

There’s just one problem every aspiring city cyclist faces: bikes take up a lot of space in a shoebox apartment. Well, that and bike theft — which you know, is easier to prevent if you can keep your bike inside said shoebox apartment.

The thing is, bikes shouldn’t have to take so much space. They are fundamentally thin machines — only a few inches wide, if it weren’t for those pesky handlebars (and to a lesser extent, pedals).

The Revelo Thinstem solves this problem. A $70 – $90 replacement for your bike‘s current stem — the price varies depending on your stem size — it allows you to turn your handlebars 90 degrees without turning your wheels, deleting the former’s width from the equation. With the Thinstem, the Juiced CCX I tried it on went from being 27-inches wide to just 16.

Combine that with folding or removable pedals — Revelo sells Wellgo models of each – and the package gets even slimmer. With folding pedals, the CCX takes up just 12 inches. If I’d opted for the pop-off pedals, it would’ve measured less than 7 inches wide.

Using the Thinstem meant that rather than keeping the bike in my building’s storage room, I could bring it into my apartment. It means that in my apartment, it takes a negligible amount of space in my narrow entryway. And it means the bike is far more maneuverable in tight spaces, requiring just one hand to navigate through my building’s narrow hallways, and preventing the handlebars from occasionally stabbing me in the gut.

It’s such a simple, obvious solution, I can’t believe I haven’t seen it on more bikes.

The Juiced CCX in my building’s narrow hallway. It’s way easier to maneuver when the handlebars are folded with the Thinstem.

It works like this: select the right size stem for your bike. The Thinstem comes in 90mm and 70mm lengths, and supports both 25mm (1″) and 31.8mm (1.25″) handlebars. There’s also an adapter for quill stems if you have older bike.

I don’t have much experience with bike mods, but it only took about 5 minutes to install the Thjnstem on the Juiced CCX. The only tools you need are Allen wrenches to remove your existing stem, though you can always reach reach out to your local bike shop if you’re afraid of screwing something up.