Google beefs up your account security with new in-app alerts

If Google detects suspicious activity in your account, it sends you an email or an Android alert about it. The problem is though, you might completely miss that and not act quickly to secure your account. To fix that, the Big G is introducing new in-app alerts.

The search giant said it’s testing a feature to indicate in all of its apps that your account might be at risk. This involves a newly designed alert that animates the area around your profile picture to show that there’s a security incident that you need to address.

Google said that this alert is spoof-proof, so unlike emails, you don’t need to worry or check if it’s sent by a hacker trying to gain access to your account.

Google alert GIF

Currently, the company will test this feature with a limited set of users and roll it out extensively during early next year.

In addition to this, starting today, Google will you to quickly check the security status of your account through a voice command. You simply have to say “Is my account secure?” in the Google app, and it’ll show you your account’s security settings. You can also visit Saftey Center to check all your configurations.

