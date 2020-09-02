New study suggests we all might be children of alien organisms

In 2018, Dr. Yamagishi and his team collected Deinococcal bacteria floating 12 km (7.5 miles) above the earth. These microorganisms are known to come together in balls as large as one millimeter (1/25 inch) across, protecting them from UV radiation.

This hardiness suggested to researchers that these tough bacteria might be able to sustain the rigors of space.

Deinococcus radiodurans seen under an electron microscope. Image credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Back home, researchers rehydrated the bacteria, and tested the samples. The thinnest layers of bacteria had been utterly destroyed by the experience, having their genetic material completely fried by ultraviolet radiation. In 2015, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly affixed pellets of Deinococcus (stored as various-sized pellets inside aluminum wells of an aluminum plate) on exposure panels outside the International Space Station. These microbes were exposed to the harsh environment of space for periods of one, two, and three years before samples were returned to Earth.

Samples of half a millimeter to a millimeter in thickness showed significant damage from exposure to space. Most of the samples were killed by the loss of water and UV radiation.

All samples thicker than half a millimeter (1/50 inch) thick showed roughly four percent of microbes survived through their ordeal. As microbes on the outer layers of the samples perished, they created a barrier protecting the rest of the colony.

“We exposed the microbial cell pellet with different thickness to space environments. The results indicated the importance of the aggregated form of cells for surviving in the harsh space environment. We also analyzed the samples exposed to space from 1 to 3 years. The experimental design enabled us to get and to extrapolate the survival time course and to predict the survival time of D. radiodurans,” researchers describe in an article on the experiment, published in Frontiers in Microbiology.

Researchers calculated that any pellet with a diameter greater than half a millimeter (1/50 inch) would survive for between 15 and 45 years on the outer skin of the orbiting space station.

Calculations show a colony twice that thick (roughly the width of a dime) would protect microbes for up to eight years traveling in space — far more than enough time to travel from Mars to Earth.