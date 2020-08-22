Red giant star Betelgeuse dimmed because it ‘sneezed,’ astronomers explain

I take a dim view of your actions, Betelgeuse…

Even at the distance Pluto keeps from the Sun, Betelgeuse would loom large in the sky of any world orbiting the red giant star. Image credit: The Cosmic Companion/Created in Universe Sandbox. (like this image?)

Hubble studies suggest a dust cloud formed by a chain of events blocked light coming from Betelgeuse, resulting in the dimming seen as New Year’s 2020 approached.

Rising and falling currents under the surface of Betelgeuse circulates stellar material, creating convention cells. This process resulted in the release of superhot plasma. This material raced outward through the hot atmosphere of the star, to the cool outer regions further away from the star. The dust cloud which formed blocked light from roughly one-quarter of Betelgeuse, the study finds.

Observations of Betelgeuse taken in ultraviolet light by Hubble show heated plasma moving through the atmosphere of Betelgeuse, seen from September to November 2019. The following month, several astronomers had noted significant dimming over the southeastern quadrant of the star.

“With Hubble, we had previously observed hot convection cells on the surface of Betelgeuse and in the fall of 2019 we discovered a large amount of dense hot gas moving outwards through Betelgeuse’s extended atmosphere. We think this gas cooled down millions of miles outside the star to form the dust that blocked the southern part of the star imaged in January and February,” said Andrea Dupree, associate director of the Center for Astrophysics / Harvard & Smithsonian, stated.

When the plasma first erupted from Betelgeuse, it was significantly hotter than the surrounding surface. However, as the material — including ionized magnesium — spread away from the star it cooled and turned dark. By April 2020, Betelgeuse returned to normal brightness.

An artist’s concept of a cloud of dark material blocking out light from a large portion of Betelgeuse. Image credit: ESO, ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser

“We could see the effect of a dense, hot region in the southeast part of the star moving outward. This material was two to four times more luminous than the star’s normal brightness. And then, about a month later, the southern hemisphere of Betelgeuse dimmed conspicuously as the star grew fainter. We think it is possible that a dark cloud resulted from the outflow that Hubble detected,” Dupree describes.

Betelgeuse is losing mass at a rate of 30 million times greater than our own Sun. However, during the recent “sneeze,” the red giant star lost material twice as fast as that just from its southern hemisphere.

It is possible that the release of material occurred at the same time that Betelgeuse was expanding as part of its regular 420-day cycle.

“All stars are losing material to the interstellar medium, and we don’t know how this material is lost. Is it a smooth wind blowing all the time? Or does it come in fits and starts? Perhaps with an event such as we discovered on Betelgeuse? We know that other hotter luminous stars lose material and it quickly turns to dust making the star appear much fainter. But in over a century-and-a-half, this has not happened to Betelgeuse. It’s very unique,” Dupree explains.