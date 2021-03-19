Twitter will soon let you watch YouTube videos without leaving its app

Twitter plays videos on its mobile apps fine if they’re uploaded by users. However, if someone’s posted a YouTube link, it’ll redirect you to a browser or the YouTube app.

Now, the social network is introducing a feature that’ll let you watch these videos without leaving the app. Twitter said that starting today, it’s allowing some iOS users to see YouTube videos directly without leaving the app.

Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/V4qzMJMEBs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 18, 2021

Notably, Twitter’s had this functionality on the web for ages because…it’s in a browser. But having it on the phone saves the hassle of jumping between apps.

Sadly, this feature is just available to select people on iOS. But hopefully, Twitter will roll it out to all users on Android and iOS.

In-app YouTube video playback is one of the many features Twitter has released in the test phase in the last few days. Last week, it introduced the ability to upload 4K photos and see full images on your timeline.

Along with that, the social network is also working on its Clubhouse rival called Spaces that lets you voice chat with other folks in real-time. Earlier this month, it allowed Android users to experience this new feature.

