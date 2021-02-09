Siri will soon allow you to set a default music service on your iPhone

When you ask Siri to play music on your iPhone, by default your phone starts streaming it through Apple Music. However, that is about to change with the upcoming iOS 14.5 update.

As noted by sleuths on Reddit, once you install the update, Siri will ask you for a default music service to choose when you request a song.

Credit: Reddit Siri default music service

Until now, if you had to play music on Spotify, YouTube Music, or any other service, you had to ask “Hey Siri, play WAP on Spotify.” When iOS 14.5 rolls out, you might not have to worry about it.

Currently, this feature is available in iOS 14.5 developer and public beta versions that rolled out last week. It’ll be great if Apple could extend this functionality to HomePod.

The iPhone maker has allowed users to set third-party apps as default with iOS 14 for different tasks. You can check out our guides for setting your default browser and default email client on your iPhones.

Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 14.5 on February 1. So we could expect the company to roll out the final version by the end of this month or early next month. I’m excited about this update because apart from setting default music service, we’ll also get to use Face ID with Apple Watch even when we’re wearing a mask.

