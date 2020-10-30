Google launches VPN service so Google One users can browse more privately

One of my favorite things about being a Google Fi subscriber is the service’s built-in VPN service; it’s a neat added layer of security, especially when connected to public Wi-Fi. I’ve also wondered why Google hasn’t made this service available more widely — but no more.

Google today announced it’s bringing its VPN service to Google One subscribers on the 2TB plan or higher — the ones starting at $10 a month. This goes for families too — you can share VPN access with up to 5 family members at no extra cost.

For those not familiar, VPNs allow you to browse the web more securely by encrypting your connection and hiding your IP address. Your data goes through a VPN server before it hits the wider web, where it’s encrypted against potential hackers or others looking to track your information.

Google is also offering one-on-one ‘Pro Sessions‘ for users to “learn about VPNs and how to stay safer online.” These appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Of course, there are plenty of other VPN services out there, and Google’s doesn’t seem to be particularly exceptional or unique — at the moment, it seems to be more about convenience for Google One subscribers than anything else.

Unfortunately, VPN access will only be available for Android users to start(in the coming weeks), but the company plans to expand the service to iOS, Windows, and Mac in the coming months.

