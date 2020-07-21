OnePlus launches its affordable OnePlus Nord in India and Europe

After plenty of rumors and teasers, OnePlus has finally launched its affordable OnePlus Nord phone in India and Europe.

The Chinese phone maker has always tried to make ‘flagship killers’ — phones with high-end specs that are priced below iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices. However, with this new device, the approach is quite different as there’s a larger focus on pricing.

The Nord is the company’s second sub-$400 phone, it comes following a five-year wait since the $300 OnePlus X was launched back in 2015. The device is impressive on paper despite the price tag as it packs a lot of components seen on phones above $500.

Here are the OnePlus Nord’s full specifications.

Specifications

Screen: 6.44-inch full HD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate

6.44-inch full HD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM: 6GB(India only)/8GB

6GB(India only)/8GB Rear camera: 48-megapixel gimbal-supported main sensor (f/1.75) + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (119-degree field of view) + 2-megapixel macro sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor

48-megapixel gimbal-supported main sensor (f/1.75) + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor (119-degree field of view) + 2-megapixel macro sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor Front camera: 32-megapixel main sensor (f/2.45) + 8-megapixels wide-angle sensor (105-degree field of view)

32-megapixel main sensor (f/2.45) + 8-megapixels wide-angle sensor (105-degree field of view) Internal storage: 64GB (India only)/128GB/256GB

64GB (India only)/128GB/256GB Battery: 4,115mAh

4,115mAh Charging: 30W warp charging

30W warp charging Software: Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10

OnePlus is going to sell two variants across India and Europe. However, it is also releasing a 6GB+64GB variant for the budget-focused Indian market for ₹24,999 ($335)

The OnePlus Nord has a lot of competitors in its price range including, this year’s Samsung A51 and the Realme X3, and last year’s Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. However, these devices might not be available in all countries OnePlus is launching its device in.

The OnePlus Nord 8GB+128GB variant costs ₹27,999 ($375) and the 12GB+256GB variant costs ₹29,999 ($402). European pricing for these two variants is €399 and €499 respectively.

