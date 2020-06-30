The OnePlus Nord phone will go back to the company’s budget roots

OnePlus has consistently made some of the best bang-for-your-buck phones since its inception. But while the company still manages to undercut most of its direct competition in performance per dollar, $900 is for the Pro model is still a lot of money. That’s a far cry from the $300 ‘flagship killer’ price the company flaunted back in 2014.

Now OnePlus has confirmed it’s going back to its roots with the ‘OnePlus Nord.’ Presales will begin tomorrow and the price is expected to come in at under $500, although the device will only be available in India and Europe to start. That said, customers in North America can join a “highly limited beta” to try the device after its international launch.

We first heard the name pop up a couple of months ago, but we’ve been hearing about a ‘OnePlus Lite’ since last year; it’s nice to see it beginning to come to fruition. Current leaks have pointed to a Snapdragon 765G, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That’s more than good enough for the vast majority of users, especially considering how well-optimized OnePlus‘ software tends to be. As a nice surprise given the budget price point, OnePlus appears to be keeping the 90Hz display too.

Unfortunately, the confirmation of the line was short on other details, but we expect to hear more about the device in early July, with some rumors pointing to July 10.

You can watch OnePlus‘ very Millenial-friendly Instagram launch documentary below:

You can expect the company to continue teasing us with cryptic updates until launch date.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.