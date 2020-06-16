Gadgets for humans

Rumor: Apple working on foldable iPhone with separate but ‘seamless’ screens

LG and Microsoft were ahead of the curve

As if a supposed leak of iPhone 12 molds today wasn’t enough, another big rumor about upcoming Apple devices has surfaced: The company apparently is apparently working on a foldable iPhone with two separate but ‘fairly continuos’ panels.

The rumor comes courtesy of leaker Jon Prosser, who claims the current prototype device has not a single bendable display but rather two panels on a hinge:

In other words, rather than being like the Galaxy Fold…

It’s more like the LG V60 Thinq…

…or Microsoft’s Surface Neo:

Except, based on Prosser’s information, it appears Apple will try to make the screens looks “fairly continuous and seamless,” if not necessarily perfectly unblemished:

The phone reportedly has no notch, and has rounded steel edges; the latter seems odd given iPhone 12 leaks suggests the company is moving to flat sides akin to the iPad Pro.

While it’s possible that design is simply a quirk of the prototype, leaker @OnLeaks, who has a longer track record of accurate rumors, called into question at least some of Prosser’s information:

Still, Prosser stands by his sources:

It could just be that @OnLeaks doubts some of Prosser’s specifics. While a foldable iPhone seems like an obvious rumor at this point, it’s not like such a device would simply be joining the bandwagon; as MacRumors points out, rumors of a flexible iPhone date back to 2016 and a patent granted earlier in the year describes a device somewhat similar to what Prosser is positing.

There’s no indication when such a device might launch, if at all. As always, take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Published June 16, 2020

