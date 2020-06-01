Sennheiser celebrates classic HD 25 headphones with a price cut and limited color

Sennheiser’s HD 25 headphones are some of the most iconic heaphones in history, having been around through various revisions for over 30 years now. Its flexible, lightweight, and utilitarian design has made it popular popularity with DJs, broadcasters, and audiophiles alike. Its legendary durability and replaceable parts have also helped it stand the test of time in more ways than one.

To the company’s 75th anniversary, Sennheiser has a few pleasant surprises for potential customers of the HD 25. First, the headphones will be on sale for $99.95 rather than the usual $149.95.

More interestingly, Sennheiser is selling a limited edition version of the headphone throughout June. This version comes with retro yellow earpads — inspired by the HD 414 — and retro packaging, though it’ll also come with black earpads should yellow not be your thing. There will ‘only’ be 25,000 units of these, and whether you get one is a matter of luck; you can’t pick the special edition beforehand, so you better hope you luck out.

We’ll be testing the revised version, and while we don’t expect any changes to the sound, it’ll be interesting to see how the classic holds up to more modern offerings.

