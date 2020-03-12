Xiaomi packed a massive 5,020mAh battery into its new $200 phone

Xiaomi’s Redmi series is quite popular in India for phones in the $200 range with great battery life and reliable performance. Today, the company launched its newest offering, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, with 5,020 mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging.

The phone, priced at ₹14,999 ($202) also features Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G — one of the first chipsets to support India’s own navigation system, NavIC.

[Read: How India’s homegrown GPS will work with phones]

The new Redmi device introduces a huge 6.67-inch screen with a hole-punch camera. Overall specifications are quite impressive for a mid-range phone.

Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Screen: 6.67-inch FullHD+ dot display

6.67-inch FullHD+ dot display RAM: 6GB/8GB

6GB/8GB Rear camera : 64-megapixel primary sensor+ 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor + 5-megapixel macro sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor

: 64-megapixel primary sensor+ Front camera: 32 -megapixel

-megapixel Internal storage: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Software : Android 10 with MIUI 11

: Android 10 with MIUI 11 Battery : 5,020 mAh

: 5,020 mAh Fast Charging: 33W charger supplied with the box

The company said it has introduced new software features with the quad-camera array including electronic stabilization and a 21:9 capture mode for video shooting. It added that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will also allow you to capture slow-motion video at 120 fps from the front camera.

Xiaomi will be going head-to-head with its spin-off company Poco’s X2 device, priced at $225, and the Realme 6 Pro, priced at ₹16,999 ($229). The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in India on March 25.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.