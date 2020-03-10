Dyson’s newest beauty product is a super fancy $499 hair straightener

Though still best known for its vacuums, Dyson has been successful at branching out into beauty products, including the popular Supersonic hair dryer and low-heat-required Airwrap curling wand. Today the company announced the Dyson Corrale, the company’s first-ever dedicated hair straightener, which promises to deliver straighter hair with less heat and damage thanks to flexible plates that distribute heat more evenly.

First things first: this is a Dyson product, so it’s expensive. $499.99 expensive. If that price doesn’t phase you though, Dyson thinks it can make the expense worth it thanks to some fancy technology built into the cordless straightener.

The star of the show is the aforementioned flexible heating plates. While flat hair irons tend to only apply tension and heat to the thickest part of the hair tress and tend to cause flyaways, Dyson‘s flexible magnesium copper plates are able to precisely adapt to your hair with each pass. This keeps your hair strands aligned and means fewer passes and lower temperature requirements, which should, in turn, minimize damage and maximize gloss. In all, Dyson says it can reduce damage by up to 50 percent.

The Corrale comes with three temperature settings, 330°F (165°C), 365°F (185°C) and 410°F (210°C). Dyson uses a platinum sensor that measures heat 100 times a second to ensure those temperatures are stable. The unit lasts for 30 minutes on a charge and can be topped up in 70 minutes but Dyson includes a magnetic charging cable for longer styling sessions – something that might be particularly attractive to professionals.

The Dyson Corrale is available today at Dyson.com, starting at $500. It’s available in two colorways: black nickel/fuchsia and purple/black.

