Xiaomi India spins off POCO — but no word on its next product

In 2018, Xiaomi launched its super-successful POCO F1 phone in India. The device was a tremendous hit amongst consumers by providing high-end specs at a sub-$300 price.

After a long period of silence, Xiaomi India announced today it’s spinning off POCO into an independent sub-brand.

Manu Jain, Xiaomi India managing director, said the company felt it was the right time to let POCO operate on its own:

What started as a sub-brand in POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups, and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin off as an independent brand.

However, the company hasn’t provided any detail as to when it planning to release new products. We’ve asked the company to provide more details, and we’ll update the story when we hear back.

developing…

