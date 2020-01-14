Samsung’s Galaxy S20 ‘Ultra’ 5G might pack 16GB of RAM

Do you need 16GB of RAM on your phone? No.

Do you want 16GB of RAM? Sure.

That seems to be the logic Samsung is following with the Galaxy S20. Rumors about the S20 are now pouring in at a relentless pace, and now XDA‘s Max Weinbach – who just leaked images of the S20+5G – says the top-end ‘Ultra’ configuration could come with as much as 16GB of RAM.

To put that in perspective, as Engadget points out, that’s more than PCs. Most people are happy with 8GB of RAM, let alone smartphones with their much more optimized software. It seems the ‘Ultra’ line will be an overkill series for power users – or those with money to spare.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

Other highlights include storage up to 512GB plus another 1TB through a microSD card, a 108MP primary camera, a 10x optical zoom telephoto, and a 5000mAh battery. Now if only it had a headphone jack…

The company is expected to announce its new devices in less than a month, so stay tuned for more leaks to surely come.

