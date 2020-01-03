Segway teases electric motorbike and it screams like a banshee

Segway, the brand known for making those self-balancing transportation devices for Silicon Valley nerds, is going out on a limb into the motorcycle market.

In an overly dramatic video, spotted by industry magazine Visor Down, Segway teased its Apex electric motorcycle.

The Apex is reported to have a 0-100 time of 2.9 seconds and top out at 201kph (ca. 125mph). Sadly though, there has been no mention of the kind of range that the batteries will deliver. That’s kind of an important statistic in the world of electric vehicles.

In the video, a motorcyclist can be seen putting in a “hot lap” to the high-pitch shrill of the Apex’s electric motor. For old-school bikers that love a raucous sound between their legs the Apex’s electric whine might not go down too well.

As commenters of the video point out, the rider seemingly takes the lap pretty steady, begging the question if it was the bike or the pilot that wasn’t quite up to the job.

A probable explanation is that the bike isn’t production-ready yet as it’s just a concept.

But if you did like the sound of the Apex, it might not be that far from production. Motoring publications RideApart and Jalopnik have highlighted the Apex appears to have a number of similarities with the chassis of the well established Yamaha R6 motorbike.

It could be a sign of things to come from the Chinese-owned transportation firm.

Segway has been branching out into new areas of transport tech in recent years. It already produces stand-on electric scooters, has a line of off-road “powersports” hybrid vehicles, and unveiled an electric dirt bike towards the end of last year.

Despite numerous concept vehicles, motorcycle firms have been tentative when it comes to developing electric bikes, though.

So, will anything come of the Segway Apex? We’ll have to sit tight for now, but one thing’s for sure, the concept is going down a storm.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.