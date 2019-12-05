CHEAP: Forget about vacuuming with $200 off the Roomba i7

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Are you sick of vacuuming your house? If the answer is yes, you’ll be delighted to know there’s a pretty sweet deal on the Roomba i7.

Yep, that’s right. At $499 ($200 off its original price of $699), the Roomba i7 has never been cheaper before. And you can grab one right now.

While older robot vacuums used to struggle with sucking up dust around the corners of your house (and would often get stuck roaming about), the i7’s improved suction tech ensures you’ll never have to pick up a hoover again. You can also control it with your smartphone, in case you need a quick sweep, but you’re not around the house.

Pretty neat.

A few months back, I reviewed the i7 (along with a home base, where it automatically disposes of garbage) and I absolutely loved it. It worked so well, I barely had to do any cleaning around my studio. My colleague Bryan Clark had a similarly delightful experience with it.

In all fairness, this deal comes without the home base, which is pretty convenient, but unless you live in a total dump — you shouldn’t have any issues going home base-less. Of course, you’ll still have to periodically empty the thrash bag manually.

If that sounds like an acceptable trade-off for never having to do any real vacuuming, you can grab the Roomba i7 for $499 by clicking here.

A small heads-up: You’ll have to scroll down all the way to the ‘Compare with similar items’ segment to see the ‘Add to card’ button for some reason.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.