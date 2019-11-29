CHEAP: Treat yourself — there’s 43% off Sennheiser’s PXC 550 wireless headphones

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Of all the pleasures in the world, listening to music has to be one of the best. Whether it’s at home, traveling, or at work, spending some time with tunes you love can change your entire mood.

It’s magical.

One of the greatest innovations of the past decade has been the maturation of the digital music market. Carrying around a music library filled with all your favorites never gets old.

But, to properly appreciate this, you need something simple: a good pair of headphones.

Yeah, you can enjoy yourself with the free pair that came with your phone, but it’s nothing like the experience you get when you’re listening with a top quality set of cans. Everything sounds richer, fuller, brimming with life.

And, if you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of headphones to enjoy your music with, you’re in luck. Why? Because the Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones currently have a WHOPPING 43 PERCENT OFF!!!

That means these badgals are £169 or €199, down from £299 and €349 respectively. Go, hurry, buy them!

And these beautiful things even fold up, so you can fit them in a gorgeous carry case.

So, some features. Firstly, the Sennheiser PXC 550 are wireless. This means you can dance to your heart’s content, without worrying about tripping over, or having to keep your device in your pocket.

But, thankfully, you also have the option to plug in with a wire if you’re that way inclined.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 also have noise-canceling, specifically using Sennheiser’s NoiseGard tech. This means they’re perfect for transport, or in situations where you just want everything to be a bit quieter.

The battery life on the cans is also seriously impressive, with Sennheiser claiming they’ll provide up to 30 hours of listening time.

So, make sure you take advantage of this 43 percent off deal on the Sennheiser PXC 550 while it’s still running. If you’re in the UK, you can grab them using this link. If you’re in another part of Europe, you can get them here.

Everyone needs a good pair of headphones, so go and get what you deserve.

