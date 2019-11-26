CHEAP: Yell ‘OK BOOMER’ and grab PlayStation 4 Pro Fortnite Neo bundle for just $299

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

The holidays are coming up. So there’s no better time to plant your bottom on a sofa and playing games for endless hours? A sweet deal that will let you that.

The PlayStation Pro 4 1TB bundled with Fortnite Neo Versa is available for just $299, down from $440. With this bundle, you also get 2,000 V-Bucks – an in-game currency for Fortnite which lets you buy outfits, gliders, pickaxes, emotes, and wrap.

The console has great specifications for you to play high-end games such as FIFA20 and red dead Redemption 2. It has 8GB of DDR5 RAM and an octa-core AMD processor.

The PS4 Pro also acts as a great entertainment system. It lets you stream content – such as your local content from a disk or from streaming apps like Netflix – at 4K resolution.

Don’t miss out. Get the PlayStation Pro 4 1TB bundled with Fortnite Neo Versa for just $299 ($142 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

