CHEAP: It’s your last chance to suck $200 off Roomba’s ‘i-series’ robo-vacuum

Of all the promises technology has made, the one I care about most is its potential to make my life as simple and carefree as possible. Unfortunately, in a lot of cases, tech has had the opposite impact.

It’s generally brought along more stresses, more distractions, and more things I don’t really need in my daily life.

Yet, there are some bright sparks, some examples of technology that have actually made things simpler, meaning we can spend time doing the things we enjoy. You know, like sitting on the sofa and staring at a wall for a solid seven hours contemplating the mistakes we made to end up here. The good stuff.

Oh, sorry, yeah, the deal. ROBOTIC VACUUMS.

Yep, you love them and I love them. What’s not to like about the little mechanical wonders zipping around your house, doing the vacuuming that you really don’t want to do?

The most famous (and arguably best) of these are the iRobot Roomba machines. Currently, you can get up to $200 off one of the company’s “i-series” models — something you can find out more about here.

The technology of these robo-vacuums has improved massively over the past few years. Just check out this 30 second marketing video of a Roomba i7 actually emptying itself:

Think of how much time that could save you! How many video games you could play, how many pizzas you could order, how many Twitter posts you could write, or how much you could complain about technology.

Truly, the possibilities are endless.

So, if you want to try and use technology to make your life simpler, take advantage of this $200 saving on selected Roomba “i-series” models — the deal ends today, so you don’t have much time.

