CHEAP: Fear me, neighbors — there’s $100 off this Samsung Harman Kardon soundbar and subwoofer

What’s the point of watching your favorite sci-fi movie if you’re going to listen to the audio from those measly in-built TV speakers? That would be an insult to your sonic senses and to the movie too.

That’s why you should invest in a good soundbar to take your movie-watching experience at home one level up. The Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 soundbar HW-Q60R with wireless subwoofer is selling for just $397.99, down from $499.99.

Apart from carrying a booming sound, the 360-Watt soundbar is packed with features. The soundbar has 5.1 channel audio with a dedicated center channel, and a wireless subwoofer unit to deliver some impactful bass. Plus, it has adaptive sound technology that adjusts volume according to the content on the screen, so you don’t miss out on important dialogs.

It also has a dedicated game-mode to deliver specially tuned sound for all your gaming action on the console. You can also directly plug in your 4K compatible video sources such as a console or a streaming device for a seamless pass through to the TV.

If you’re not watching any movies or shows, you can use the soundbar to listen to music through your phone via Bluetooth.

This deal doesn’t come knocking on your door very often. Get the Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 soundbar HW-Q60R with a wireless subwoofer for just $397.99 ($102 off).

