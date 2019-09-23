CHEAP: Hey, you! Get $100 off this sexy Netgear Nighthawk router

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Isn’t it frustrating when Wi-Fi signal on your device gets weak the moment you step into your bathroom? After all, a strong internet connection is important for your bowel movements.

We have the perfect deal to get rid of your Wi-Fi woes. The Netgear Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream WiFi 6 Router is on sale for just $299, down from $399.

The company claims the router can handle over 30 devices while providing seamless coverage in an area of 2500 square feet with speeds up to 6Gbps. It can handle a 2Gbps internet connection with eight simultaneous streams over two bands (four 2.4 GHz and four 5 GHz streams).

The Nighthawk AX8 has 5 ethernet ports that can handle 1Gbps connections (2Gbps with aggregation) and 2 USB 3.0 ports to attach external storage or a printer. It also supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, present in devices such as the iPhone 11, for seamless connectivity.

You can easily manage connections with a handy app (for iOS and Android) to keep a tab on connected devices and set up parental restrictions. Plus, you can also control the router with Alexa voice commands.

Don’t get tangled in a bad Wi-Fi network. Get the Netgear Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream WiFi 6 Router for just $299 ($100 off).

