CHEAP: Get 30% off this souped-up Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Google’s Chromebook laptops are no longer “cheap and cheerful” toys only good for light browsing. They can actually do serious stuff, like run Android applications, as well as run fully-fledged Linux distributions. But to make the most of that, you need a reasonably powerful machine, like this Samsung Chromebook Plus V2.

This meaty device packs a 12.2-inch touchscreen, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM, and an Intel Core m3 processor. It’s also a 2-in-1 machine, allowing you to use it in both laptop and tablet mode. And its 13MP webcam will make you look crystal clear when you’re in an important Zoom conference call.

Normally, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 retails for $600, but right now it’s available for $425. That’s a saving of roughly 30 percent. To take advantage of it this deal, head to Amazon and pick one up. It’s not clear how long it’ll stay this… ahem… cheap.

