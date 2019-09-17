CHEAP: What a lovely bunch of sweet deals on OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Last week was all about the new iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, but if you’re not quite keen on iOS and Apple’s ecosystem — no worries, we’ve got the perfect Android alternative for you. Let us hook you up with a ton of deals on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

Gearbest currently offers a whole lot of discounts on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro lineup, ranging from 9 to 22 percent. But there’s a catch: in addition to that, you can further claim up to $120 off with the discounts provided below.

But before we get to the discount codes, let’s talk about why you should consider grabbing a OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro.

As we’ve come to expect from the Chinese brand, its phones offer great bang for your buck. Not only do OnePlus devices sport a stylish design, but they also pack quite a bit of oomph under the hood. And if that wasn’t enough, OxygenOS is legitimately one of the cleanest Android experiences you can find.

As my colleague Napier Lopez noted earlier this year, “the OnePlus 7 Pro feels like the company has finally stopped holding back.” It came with a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 4,000 mAh battery, a notch-less QHD display rated an A+ by DisplayMate, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Oh, and a triple-camera setup with a giant 1/2-inch sensor — bigger than Huawei‘s.

While slightly less powerful, the OnePlus 7, boasts beefy specs too, albeit at a lower price.

I won’t get into the specs too much, but those interested in a deeper look at the innards ought to head here for the OnePlus 7 and here for the 7 Pro.

Now back to those juicy discounts.

Once you’ve added the OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro model you want to the Gearbest shopping cart, you can apply the following discount codes at checkout to claim up to $120 on select devices.

Here are the codes for the OnePlus 7:

8GB RAM+256GB storage configuration (Red) — $449.99 (down from $573) and another $20 bucks off with discount code GBDPBJ256. CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

12GB RAM+256GB storage configuration (Gray) — $599.99 (down from $661) and another $80 bucks off with discount code GBOP70903. CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

And here are the codes for the 7 Pro:

You know what to do.

