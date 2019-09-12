Fitbit’s $199 Versa 2 goes on sale September 15

Fitbit‘s latest fitness tracker/smartwatch, the Versa 2, was introduced a couple of weeks ago, but the company did not provide a firm release date at the time. Now we know: the Versa 2 will be available this Sunday, September 15. Pre-orders are already open.

Compared to the already-good Versa and Versa Lite, the Versa 2 brings Alexa support, an always-on OLED display, and a slightly tweaked design. I’m not sure why people would want Alexa on their smartphone that already includes the Google Assistant or Siri, but it’s there if you want it. The always-on display, however, is greatly appreciated – it’s annoying to have to tap the screen or flick your wrist every time you want to check the time.

Every version of the Versa 2 includes Fitbit Pay – you don’t have to spend more for NFC this time around – and Fitbit‘s introduced a feature called Sleep Score to encourage healthy snoozing patterns.

The Versa 2 is available in black, ‘petal’ (rose gold), and ‘stone’ (grey) colors with any of a variety of wristbands. If you have one of the earlier Versa’s there’s probably not much cause to upgrade. But if you are in the market for a new smartwatch with serious fitness chops, the Versa 2 starts at 200 bucks. You can go ahead and place your order here.

Meanwhile, I’m still holding out hope Fitbit will bring back the Pebble…

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

