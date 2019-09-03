CHEAP: A Google Pixel 3 for $499 is a tasty deal… FEED ME

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

If you ask any tech reviewer about top camera phones out there, almost every one of them will mention Google’s Pixel 3. While other phones rely on two, three, or even four cameras, the search giant’s phone banks on a single camera and some insane AI wizardry.

In our camera comparison with the iPhone XS, Google’s phone came out on top, helped by its great image quality and features such as Night Sight and Super Res Zoom.

That’s why we think getting the Pixel 3 (64GB) for just $499 – down from $799 – is a stellar deal. The phone was released almost a year ago, but its spec sheet shows it’s built to last.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Screen: 5.5-inch full HD display

5.5-inch full HD display RAM: 4GB

4GB Rear camera: 12-megapixel

12-megapixel Front camera: Dual 8-megapixel cameras (wide-angle and standard)

Dual 8-megapixel cameras (wide-angle and standard) Battery: 2,915mAh

Software: Android 9.0 Pie

Apart from the camera, you can rest at night easily with the latest software updates and security patches. As we saw in a recent report, it’s often an ignored aspect of the phone.

Also, if you think 64GB is too less, you can grab the 128GB version for just $599. So don’t wait up. So don’t let this deal pass, grab the Pixel 3 (64GB) for just $499 ($300 off) while the offer still stands.

