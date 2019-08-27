The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G finally lands in the US via Sprint

OnePlus first released a 5G variant of the fantastic OnePlus 7 Pro months ago, but it was only available in the UK. Now the device, one of the first 5G phones at all, has arrived on Sprint. The device is available today in a handful of Sprint stores and will be available online tomorrow, August 28.

It’s unsurprisingly OnePlus‘ most expensive phone, coming in at $840, compared to a starting price of $669 for the regular OnePlus 7 Pro. But that price needs context; it’s the cheapest 5G flagship yet. The LG V50 5G, for example, costs $999, while the Galaxy S10 5G starts at $1,299. Sprint doesn’t specify the specifications of its 7 Pro variant, but we’ve contacted OnePlus for more information.

It’s also worth noting this is the first OnePlus device that is actually supported on Sprint – the phone has previously been limited to GSM networks (primarily T-Mobile and AT&T in the US) and Verizon. T-Mobile was the exclusive official carrier for the OnePlus 6T and 7 Pro, but it’s clear the company is looking to expand its impact on the US market. I suppose it’s something of a moot point anyway, given T-Mobile and Sprint will become one.

Before you run out to buy one, keep in mind 5G is limited to a select few cities at the moment. As of August 28, the next-gen network will only be available in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. And even within these cities, coverage will likely only be available in certain areas to start. But if you’re one of the lucky people in the coverage zone, you could get cellular speeds to surpass most broadband.

For more on the OnePlus 7 Pro sans 5G, you can read our thoughts here or purchase one here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.