Xiaomi’s Android One-based Mi A3 lands in India with 3 cameras, $182 price tag

Xiaomi launched the Mi A3, its third-gen Android One phone, in India today. The phone, which launched in Spain last month, has a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The device running stock Android software starts from Rs 12,999 ($182).

Here’s a look at the specifications:

Screen: 6.088-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB Rear camera: 48-megapixel main sensor + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor

48-megapixel main sensor + 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor Front camera: 32-megapixel

32-megapixel Battery: 4,030 mAh

The camera setup is not entirely surprising given Xiaomi has used the 48-megapixel sensor in other phones like the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi K20 Pro.

The company’s pocket-friendly Android One range has proven successful in the past with the Mi A1 and the Mi A2 selling plenty of units in the country. Now, it’ll look to fend off competitors such as the recently launched Realme 5 Pro, and maintain its top spot in the Indian smartphone industry.

The Mi A3’s 4GB+64GB version will cost Rs 12,999 ($182) and the 6GB+128GB version will set you back Rs 15,999 ($224).

