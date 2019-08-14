CHEAP: Still your beating heart. The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS is $199

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

There are plenty of smartwatches out there. But year after year, the Apple Watch lords over the competition. Heck, Tim Cook makes a point to remind us all that it’s the best-selling watch in the world.

That’s why you shouldn’t ignore a deal when Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) is selling for just $199, down from $279. This particular model has a 38mm screen. It comes with a sport band and a black colored aluminum body.

The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) is powered by the company’s own S3 dual-core processor and runs the latest WatchOS 5. The watch retains the marquee digital crown from the second-gen to sift through the interface.

The watch certainly helps you keep track of your health with its famous fitness rings and an optical heart rate sensor. Its GPS sensor ensures that it measures your runs and walks with accuracy. Plus, you can still receive texts, calls, and notifications, when your phone’s connected with it.

Discounts on Apple products are rare and you shouldn’t miss out on the Apple Watch Series 3 selling for just $199 ($80 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

