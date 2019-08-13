CHEAP: A 1TB SanDisk portable SSD for $166 (47% off)? Bag that shit up

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

You’re doing some important work on your laptop as you torrent some crappy blockbuster movie you anticipate will be too disappointing to watch in the cinema, and boom – you’re hit with the dreadful warning: “Your disk is almost full.” Look, we all know the feeling.

Sure, you can buy some cloud storage to free up some space… or you can get SanDisk‘s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for just $166,50 – a juicy 47-percent discount off its list price of $316.50.

Here’s why you should consider purchasing this SanDisk portable SSD:

It’s got a very cool and compact design ( 9.62cm x 4.95cm x 0.89cm)

It’s water and dust resistant, so you won’t have to worry about carrying it with you on trips and other adventures

Supports read speeds of up to 550 MB/s

Works on both Mac and PC

Offers a three-year limited warranty

If you feel 1TB might be more space than you need – no worries, B&H Photo also has a cracking discount on the 500GB version too. You can grab one for just $90 bucks (48 percent off the original list price of $170).

But really, you should go for the 1TB option – you’d be surprised how quickly you can fill up 500GB of storage. And at $166,50, it offers pretty decent bang for your buck.

CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

