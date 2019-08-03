CHEAP: An unlocked 64GB iPhone XR for $700? Yes please, Mr. Tim Apple

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’ve tested and tried out a fair number of phones in my time. I’ve enjoyed using lots of them, but there’s a single phone manufacturer I always keep returning to: Apple.

Now, I know the negative aspects of the company’s devices. They’re expensive, they’re not as customisable as Android devices, and work best in Apple’s ecosystem. None of this is false. But Apple — in my experience — simply make the best smartphones on the market. They’re well-built, work like a dream, and are intuitive. And I always keep coming back.

So, if you’ve been planning on upgrading your current device, now’s the time, as you can get an unlocked 64GB iPhone XR for only $700, which is $50 off its normal price.

This can be yours if you shell out $700 — and what a world that’d be.

So, what is the iPhone XR? Well, it’s the latest entry-level version of Apple’s phone range, with the other two models being the XS and the XS Max. You can find more about the phone here, but, basically, it’s very similar to the XS, but has a bigger screen and better battery life.

In other words, if you’re not an iPhone power user, and just want a phone that can get things done, the XR is a solid choice.

Considering Apple really isn’t into giving big discounts on its devices, this current $700 deal on an unlocked 64GB iPhone XR isn’t a bad shout. If you fancy partaking in this offer, then just head over here.

Also, as a note, make sure you get the full deal by using the code: PHONETECHBTS19. Still, this should be flagged on the site itself, so you shouldn’t run into any difficulties. Happy shopping!

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.