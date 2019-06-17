CHEAP: EVERYTHING on ThinkGeek is half price, so move fast!

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

ThinkGeek.com – arguably the leading online purveyor of nerd-based paraphernalia – is closing its doors. Well, sorta. It’s actually moving to its Gamespot’s website, its parent company. All-in-all then, it’s not a tragedy.

Of course, this shift might upset people who have come to rely on the site for all their sweet stuff, but there is an upside: a fifty percent discount across the entire catalog of products.

Yep, you heard that right – everything on ThinkGeek is half price. All you need to do is enter the code “MOVINGDAY” at checkout and that sweet promotion will be all yours. Something to note before you dive in though: as ThinkGeek.com is moving, there are no returns and all sales are final. Still, this shouldn’t be much of a problem, especially with FIFTY PERCENT OFF EVERYTHING AWWYEAHHH!

So, what sort of cool things can you grab from ThinkGeek? How about:

Yes, it literally cooks goddamn Darth Vader ONTO your toast.

A Hodor doormat down from $24.99 to $12.50 will go some way to helping you live your wildest Game of Thrones fantasy.

HOLD THE DOOR!

A Poké Ball Pizza Cutter down from $14.99 to $7.50, because there’s nothing to like about the worlds of fighting monsters and cheesy bread colliding.

I’m so fucking hungry right now

A Bob Ross blanket down to $17.50 from $34.99 so you can feel endlessly comforted.

Got, it just looks so wonderfully comfortable.

There really is just an endless amount of cool stuff on ThinkGeek.com. If you’re stuck at what to buy, I’d recommend heading to the Best Selling items page here and just having a scroll down.

Remember though, to activate the discount make sure you put the “MOVINGDAY” code in at checkout; otherwise you’ll be charged the full price – and no one wants that.

Finally, you have until July 2 to get your order in. Anything placed by this point will be fulfilled by the company. But, as there’s limited stock available, you best move quickly to fill up your house with an array of sweet stuff. Check out the deal here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.