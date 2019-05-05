CHEAP: Irritate the ancient with 25% off a pair of Sonos One speakers

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Alright, alright, alright – here’s something you’ll like (wow, what poetry!): a pair of Sonos One smart speakers for only $300, a 25 percent saving. Mmm.

If you’ve been living under a rock, Sonos are one of the most famous companies in the connected-audio space. The business has been creating wonderful products to fill places with music (and annoy old people) for years – and the Sonos One speakers are no exception this trend.

Basically, these badgals not only sound fantastic, but connect to one another. This means you can control what music is playing where, which – and let’s be honest here – is futuristic as hell.

On top of this, the Sonos One speakers also have Alexa support – so no more using your hands like a garden-variety pleb to choose and play songs. That’s not all Alexa can do though. The voice-activated assistant can use the Sonos One speakers to tell you the weather, read you the news, or even bust a recipe while you’re cooking. And that’s just the start of it, there are hundreds of thousands of different things you can do with Alexa.

It’s really the ease of setting-up and using the Sonos that sets it apart though. For lots of people, setting up a smart home audio system sounds like, well, a royal arseache. The Sonos One speakers make it easy. You put them in the rooms of your choice, connect them to Wi-Fi, link your streaming accounts, and… that’s it. Your connected music system is ready.

So, if you want to bring your home audio set-up into the future, go and grab a pair of Sonos One speakers now for only $300, saving you a cool $100. You’ll love the leap in audio quality, even if the old and ancient folks around you might not be so happy with your delicious tunes.

