CHEAP: These Sony WH-100XM3 noise-cancelling headphones are a steal right now

Welcome to CHEAP, our brand-new series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the morning commute? Well, I’ve got some good news. The obscenely good Sony WH-1000XM3 cans are currently on sale on Amazon UK for £277.49. If you’re quick, you can save about £52 off the usual ticket price of £330.

The super-comfortable Sony WH-1000XM3 is often compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and for good reason. Its noise-cancelling technology is industry-leading, and can nullify the hum of any noisy office. It’s got a battery life of 30 hours, which will last even the longest flights. And should you run out of juice, its quick-charging feature lets you get a further five hours of playback in just ten minutes. Oh, and it supports Amazon Alexa.

TNW reviewed the Sony WH-1000MX3 last year, and we were impressed. Napier Lopez wrote that the noise cancellation was “freakishly good,” and unlike cheaper ANC cans, didn’t interfere with the sound quality that much.

Are they cheap? Arguably not. £277.49 is a lot of money. But are they good value? Without a shadow of a doubt. We’re not bullshitting when we say the WH-1000MX3s are some of the best headphones money can buy.

If you’re tempted, you can pick up a pair here. Qualifying Amazon Prime customers can also pay for it in installations of £55.50, should you find the upfront cost a bit too much to bear.

CHEAP.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.