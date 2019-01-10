Xiaomi reignites the megapixel wars with its 48MP Redmi Note 7

It feels like we’re back in 2012 with phone makers battling each other over megapixel counts. Weeks after Honor announced its ambitious View20 with a 48-megapixel dual camera, Xiaomi today announced the Redmi Note 7 with a similarly specced shooter.

This is the first phone under the company’s new Redmi sub-brand that was announced last week. The rest of the Note 7’s specifications of the phone give us an idea of what we can expect from mid-range phones in 2019:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Screen: 6.3-inch 2340×1080 pixel LCD display

6.3-inch 2340×1080 pixel LCD display RAM: 6GB

6GB Rear camera : 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera

: 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera Front camera: 13-megapixel

13-megapixel Internal storage: 64GB

64GB Software : Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 Battery: 4,000 mAh

The company claims that you can take a 48-megapixel photo with 0.8-micron pixel size in well-lit conditions, or opt for a 12-megapixel photo with a larger 1.6-micron pixel size in low light situations. We will be only able to tell if these numbers matter in real life once we get our hands on a review unit, so stay tuned for that.

Redmi Note 7

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 Yuan ($150) for the 3GB+32GB version,1,199 Yuan ($175) for the 4GB+64GB version and, 1,399 Yuan ($200) The device is only available in China at the moment. Any bets on which brand will be next to launch a 48-megapixel phone?