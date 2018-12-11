The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition has 10GB RAM, warp charging, and a $699 price tag

OnePlus has developed a habit of keep making different variants of a device after its initial launch. After launching the OnePlus 6T in October, the company has already introduced a “Thunder Purple” variant. Now, the company has tied up with car company McLaren to bring its first phone with 10 GB RAM: the OnePlus 6T Mclaren edition. The phone is OnePlus’ costliest device at $699.

While most of the device’s specs are similar to the OnePlus 6T, RAM and base storage gets a bump up:

Screen: 6.41-inch fullHD+ AMOLED

6.41-inch fullHD+ AMOLED Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Memory: 10GB RAM (2GB more as compared to the OnePlus 6T)

10GB RAM (2GB more as compared to the OnePlus 6T) Rear camera: 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, main camera +20-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, secondary camera

16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, main camera +20-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, secondary camera Front camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture

16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture Internal storage: 256GB (Base storage is 128GB in the OnePlus 6T)

256GB (Base storage is 128GB in the OnePlus 6T) Software: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

One of the biggest inclusions in the box is a 30-watt charger with a striking orange power cord, which is based on OnePlus’ new Warp charging technology. The company claims it can charge the phone’s battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

Traditionally, the company includes a 20W charger in the box. So we don’t know at the moment if upcoming OnePlus devices will get this charger in the box, but it’ll be great to see it happening.

OnePlus has changed the special edition’s design slightly to represent McLaren. On the back, there’s carbon fiber inspired pattern under the glass, a McLaren logo, and a papaya orange lining on the bottom to represent the car company’s style.

The phone looks like spec monster on the paper, however, it’s not clear if 10GB RAM will benefit anyone. This one might be just for the McLaren fanboys.

The device will be available in Western Europe and North America on December 13, with availability in India, China, and the Nordic countries soon after that.