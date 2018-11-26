Marvellous Cyber Monday deals to splurge your wages on

It’s here. It’s back again. And it’ll never stop. Welcome everyone to Cyber Monday.

If you’re looking for a new laptop to use at home, or even a second machine to browse the web with, this Chromebook from HP could be your salvation. For only $270 you can get 4GB of memory, 16GB of storage, an Intel® Celeron® N3350 processor and an 11.6″ touchscreen display with a 1366 x 768 resolution. You can’t go wrong.

Price: ~$270

You know who makes great devices? Samsung. And if you’ve been on the lookout for a new phone, now might be the perfect time to buy. Especially when company is offering discounts across its Galaxy Note9 and S9 range of phones.

Price: ~$620–$1,150

On a fundamental level, we all want to know ourselves. And, if you choose to take that thought literally, you should look into 23andMe’s Ancestry kit. Currently you can save $30, which is almost a third off its retail price. In other words, you’ll no longer have to wonder where you come from.

Price: ~$69 (deal ends 12 on 11/25)

Square Off creates magical chess boards. You play against a computer and, when it makes a move, the piece literally shifts across the board. Probably with magnets or something equally as futuristic. Even better, you can get 20 percent off a board if you use the code “TNW20.” Who says we don’t care about you?

Price: ~$295-$360 (with the code “TNW20”)

Sonos make some of the world’s most popular smart speakers and for good reason: they sound great. You can control the Sonos One with Alexa, use AirPlay with iOS, and easily sync several together. Plus, they look lovely. If you’ve ever been tempted by a speaker from the company, now’s a good time to invest.

Price:~$175

This new product from Google wants to be a key element of your home. Using it, you can stream, view your calendar, control devices, and much more. We were intrigued by the device and if you’re curious about how it can fit into your life, this discount could be the push you need.

Price: ~$100

We were big fans of the LG Stylo 4 when we reviewed it. The device is reasonably priced, but can compete with phones far more expensive. Considering this Cyber Monday deal takes a whopping 40 percent of the LG Stylo 4’s list price, it’s even better value than before. You might’ve found your new phone.

Price: ~$180

Dell‘s 15-inch laptop with a 4K display is one of our favorite machines from 2018. We referred to it as a laptop for the person “who wants it all” and now it costs 11 percent less than when we reviewed it. In other words, you can have it all and save your wallet.

Price: starts at $1,350

The XPS 15 might’ve been our favourite product from the company of late, but Dell is running over 175 different Cyber Monday deals. This includes money off other laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, TVs, and much more.

If you’re on the hunt for a new piece of kit, we’d advise heading over to the company‘s site and seeing if anything specific takes your fancy.

Price: varies

You know what we love? Coffee. And you know what coffee machine we love? The Flair Espresso Maker. We gushed about this machine that makes gorgeous java (all without electricity) when we covered it and this Cyber Monday deal has made it even more attractive. If you adore a nice cup of joe, we advise you to grab one of these badboys.

Price: ~$128

We’re a big fan of DaVinci weed vapes at TNW. While we haven’t reviewed the classic model (we looked at the IQ instead), we have used one before and it has all the quality you expect from the company. It’s hard to get a decent vape for under $100, so if you’ve ever been interested in switching up your weed smoking, this is a top Cyber Monday deal.

Price: $99 with the code “DVBF2018”

These days you need more than one pair of headphones and if you’re in the market for a wireless pair, we are big fans of RHA’s MA650. When we wrote about them, we referred to them as “effortlessly stylish” with a “bass-heavy audio performance” and thought they were perfect for gym-rats. With the price now almost a quarter lower than at the time of the review, they’re even better value.

Price: ~$75

If you’re not after a standard pair of wireless headphones and want something more, have a look at Google’s Pixel Buds. When we reviewed them, we thought they had some flaws, but loved them anyway. They’re probably the best way to use Google Assistant on-the-go too, so could be perfect for someone who uses the voice-activated feature regularly.

Price: ~$110

These open back pair of audiophile headphones use planar magnetic drivers to deliver top quality sound. This makes them perfect if you’re on a Cyber Monday search for a pair of cans for some intense at-home listening.

Price: ~$200

When we covered the Bose Soundbar 500, we described it as having “incredible sound.” So, if you’re on the market for a new audio option for your TV and want nothing but the best, you should take a serious look at Bose.

Price: ~$500

Generally, desktop speaker stands aren’t sexy, but anyone serious about their music should have a set of them. And the best (plus sexiest) we’ve ever used? Soundrise. These are made in the USA and can seriously improve the quality of your speakers. Plus, I’m a huge fan of how the C-shape of the stands leaves some space underneath the speaker, meaning you can fill this area with cool bits and bobs that make you happy.

Price: ~$133

The idea of a robot doing something that you don’t like (for example, vacuuming) is a dream. And thankfully, that dream is now closer than ever to being your reality. When we reviewed the Deebot Ozmo 930, we called it “the robot vacuum you’ve been waiting for” and thought it offered a lot of “bang for [its] buck” at its original $600 price. No more boring vacuuming for you now Cyber Monday’s here.

Price: ~$400

Ever wanted to see who was at your door without having to poke your head through the curtains and risk being seen? Don’t lie, we all have. With the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell on offer this Cyber Monday, you never have to wonder about who’s outside of your house.

Price: ~$179

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, take a look at Acer’s Swift 7. The laptop has strong specs, but its real stand-out features are its size and build. This machine is not only stylish, but also incredibly thin. A great machine for a person regularly on the move.

Price: ~$1,000

FitBit still make some of the best fitness trackers around and you’ll be glad to hear that the company is getting involved in Cyber Monday. We were fans of the Charge 3 when it was $150, so if you’re interested in getting into shape or tracking your overall health progress, now’s the time.

Price: ~$120

With big tech companies getting more and more intrusive, having a VPN has gone from a bonus to a necessity. One of the best reviewed VPN providers on the market is NordVPN and it’s offering a huge discount for a 3-year subscription. So, for only $2.99 a month you can make sure you remain private on the internet.

Price: ~$108

