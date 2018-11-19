Thank Satan for these great pre-Black Friday deals

We know Black Friday isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s a thing now, so we’re all going to have to live with it. Still, no matter how you feel about the, uhhh, celebration (?), you can get some good deals. So it’s not all bad.

That seems even truer this year, as the holiday (?) has gotten so big that there are more deals than ever running before it’s actually Black Friday. Thank for you this, Satan. You really are great.

Anyway, to help you out, here are some good campaigns that are running now – you might find something you like. Plus, if you buy something through some of these links, we get a small cut of the revenue, which helps us keep the lights on.

What’s there not to love about that?

Yep, instead of the PlayStation Plus membership costing $60 for a full year, it’s now down to $40. So if you’re interested in playing your PS4 online and like free games, this is the deal for you.

Plus, the year long membership adds onto your account cumulatively. For example, if you buy two, you’ll have 24 months of access to the service. Bargain.

Price: ~$40

Amazon

We all need a sweet TV in our lives and this is one of the best pre-Black Friday deals we could find. This Samsung 49″ has all the smart features you expect from a modern TV, is 4K ready, and has 40 percent off the list price.

Price: ~$598

BuyDig

Looking for a new computer? Well, maybe have a think about Microsoft’s Surface 2 laptop. The machines are portable, powerful, and have a touchscreen. Currently, the Surface 2 Laptop has 23 percent off its retail price. What a time to be alive.

Price: ~$1000

BuyDig

JBL are out here making some brilliant portable bluetooth speakers and its Xtreme model is no exception. It has a huge battery, a big sound, and is waterproof. Even better, at the moment you can get it for half price.

Price: ~$150

JBL

We liked the look of the HP Spectre and the laptop has since become one of the jewel’s in HP’s crown. It has a 15″ touch-screen and can convert into a tablet, making it a versatile machine.

Normally the HP Spectre x360 starts $1,900, but you can now grab one for $1,550. If you’re looking for a new computer, you could do a lot worse.

Price: ~$1,550

HP

Yep, that’s a lot of money off the refurbished (and catchily named) EOS M5 EF-M 15-45mm f and 3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit. If you’re looking to get into photography, this deal makes an expensive camera a lot more reasonable.

Price: ~$550

Canon

Other good stuff

There you have it! Some badass pre-Black Friday deals to keep you happy before it all kicks off at the end of the week.

