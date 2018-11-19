Thank Satan for these great pre-Black Friday deals

We know Black Friday isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s a thing now, so we’re all going to have to live with it. Still, no matter how you feel about the, uhhh, celebration (?), you can get some good deals. So it’s not all bad.
That seems even truer this year, as the holiday (?) has gotten so big that there are more deals than ever running before it’s actually Black Friday. Thank for you this, Satan. You really are great.
Anyway, to help you out, here are some good campaigns that are running now – you might find something you like. Plus, if you buy something through some of these links, we get a small cut of the revenue, which helps us keep the lights on.
What’s there not to love about that?
$20 off a 12 month PlayStation Plus membership
Yep, instead of the PlayStation Plus membership costing $60 for a full year, it’s now down to $40. So if you’re interested in playing your PS4 online and like free games, this is the deal for you.
Plus, the year long membership adds onto your account cumulatively. For example, if you buy two, you’ll have 24 months of access to the service. Bargain.
Price: ~$40
$400 off a 49″ Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV
We all need a sweet TV in our lives and this is one of the best pre-Black Friday deals we could find. This Samsung 49″ has all the smart features you expect from a modern TV, is 4K ready, and has 40 percent off the list price.
Price: ~$598
$300 off a Microsoft Surface 2
Looking for a new computer? Well, maybe have a think about Microsoft’s Surface 2 laptop. The machines are portable, powerful, and have a touchscreen. Currently, the Surface 2 Laptop has 23 percent off its retail price. What a time to be alive.
Price: ~$1000
$150 off a JBL Xtreme bluetooth speaker
JBL are out here making some brilliant portable bluetooth speakers and its Xtreme model is no exception. It has a huge battery, a big sound, and is waterproof. Even better, at the moment you can get it for half price.
Price: ~$150
$350 off a HP Spectre x360 laptop
We liked the look of the HP Spectre and the laptop has since become one of the jewel’s in HP’s crown. It has a 15″ touch-screen and can convert into a tablet, making it a versatile machine.
Normally the HP Spectre x360 starts $1,900, but you can now grab one for $1,550. If you’re looking for a new computer, you could do a lot worse.
Price: ~$1,550
$329 off a refurbished Canon camera and lens
Yep, that’s a lot of money off the refurbished (and catchily named) EOS M5 EF-M 15-45mm f and 3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit. If you’re looking to get into photography, this deal makes an expensive camera a lot more reasonable.
Price: ~$550
Other good stuff
- Samsung is running some great deals. This includes 40 percent off some of its TVs, a $300 saving on some of its Galaxy Note range, and much more. Check it out here.
- Dell also has a lot of money off its laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Head over here for that.
- While we’re on computer brands, Acer has a lot of solid discounts too. Its laptops are up to 30 percent off, perfect if you want a new machine. Find more information here.
- If you’re looking for a Dyson product, you should head to eBay. You can save on new vacuum cleaners, fans, and hairdryers. Have a gander.
There you have it! Some badass pre-Black Friday deals to keep you happy before it all kicks off at the end of the week.
Stay tuned to Plugged to keep up-to-date with the best deals and great product news.
We like some products. We don’t like others. Either way, if you buy something through our affiliate links, we get a small cut of the revenue. This isn’t a sponsored post, but for the sake of transparency, you deserve to know what’s up.
Published November 19, 2018 — 13:20 UTC