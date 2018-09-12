Apple announces the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

After the usual months of leaks and rumors, Apple has officially introduced the iPhone Xs – that’s pronounced ten-ess, in case you’re wondering – along with its sibling the Xs Max. Apple says it’s the most advanced iPhone ever, but that comes as a surprise to no-one.

Design-wise, there is a new gold color this time around, and Apple says it uses the most durable glass ever in a phone. It’s also slightly better in inclement whether, now rated at IP68 over IP67. The display has also been improved this time around, now rated for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, and sporting 60 percent better dynamic range.

The iPhone Xs Max, meanwhile, is about the size of an iPhone 8 Plus, but features a huge 6.5-inch screen with a 2688 x 1242 Super Retina display. It also features a wider stereo field by virtue of its size.

Both devices are powered by a new A12 Bionic processor, which will allegedly be the first 7nm chip to hit the market (although technically Huawei already announced its 7nm Kirin 980 a couple of weeks ago). Apple is particularly touting its improved AI performance, now able to perform 5 trillion operations per second (compared to ‘just’ 600 billion on the A11).

In terms of practical performance improvements, the processor will also be able to launch apps “up to 30 percent faster,” speed up Face ID, and improved the accuracy of animoji. Meanwhile Apple’s Core ML will be able to run up to nine times faster while using as little as a tenth of the energy.

Developing. Refresh post for updates…