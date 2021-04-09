G Cloud is unlimited cloud space to backup all your mobile devices, all for just $39.99

TLDR: With a G Cloud Mobile Backup Unlimited Storage Plan subscription, you can backup everything from all your mobile devices to the cloud at almost half off the regular price.

Nomophobia. It’s out there. It’s very real. And statistically speaking, there’s a good chance you have it.

Nomophobia is a creeping sense of dread or fear when you don’t have access to a working phone. And while that might sound odd, about 2 out of 3 people exhibit some version of nomophobia, almost 66 percent of the population.

Frankly, it’s not really all that crazy if you consider what a phone represents these days. For most people, their entire life is wrapped into that tiny handheld device. All their contacts and emails, photos and videos, directions and access to all information can be found in that phone. And the thought of losing it? Well, yeah…it’s nothing short of anxiety-inducing.

Since losing all that information shouldn’t be an option, protection like a G Cloud Mobile Backup Unlimited Storage Plan ($39.99, 44 percent off, from TNW Deals) can go a long way to stamping down those nomophobic episodes.

G Cloud from Zoolz is a streamlined approach for migrating, organizing, viewing, and sharing files in the cloud with ultimate security, all while users enjoy unlimited storage space.

Once you sync your phone to your G Cloud Unlimited account, you’re protected. With your preferences all in place, just set the backup schedule you want, then G Cloud will automatically migrate anything and everything you want to save to your cloud storage.

Move over call logs, contacts, messages, media or anything else that ends up taking up room on your phone. All that data is securely stored to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and shielded with military-grade 256 AES encryption. And you can make manual decisions as well, transferring data either to or from your phone or cloud account with a single tap.

Users can link multiple devices to their G Cloud Unlimited account, and everything is accessible through any web browser, so no need to be concerned about all your data going through an app.

You can lock in a year of G Cloud Mobile Backup Unlimited Storage, a $71 value, for almost half off the price, down to only $39.99. Of course, if your data storage needs are more modest, you can also save with more limited 1TB and 100GB cloud storage spaces as well, each also on sale now.

