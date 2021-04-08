Lock in a year of PlayStation Plus and a lifetime of VPN Unlimited, both for under $50

TLDR: For under $50, you get a year of PlayStation Plus membership as well as a lifetime of access to the protection features of VPN Unlimited.

If your vision of video gaming is firing up a console, popping in a cartridge or disc, and doing battle against the system…well, it’s now the 21st century. Cartridges and discs are mostly gone — and increasingly, all gaming is happening online.

And as you’d expect, 2020 pushed that trend into overdrive. Last year, 91 percent of total revenue from game sales came from digital media. On consoles alone, physical media purchases were only a quarter of all revenue, with digital stores tallying a massive $158 billion in profits.

That means if you love your PlayStation, then their online hub PlayStation Plus is increasingly becoming your portal to console gaming. With the VPN Unlimited and PlayStation Plus Subscription Bundle ($49.98, 80 percent off, from TNW Deals), players can not only lock in a year of PlayStation Plus at a heavily discounted rate, but also protect all of your online traffic at the same time.

PlayStation Plus is how PS5 and PS4 lovers take that love to the next level. For fans who want the hottest new games, PlayStation Plus is ground zero, with players able to choose from huge hits like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, amongst tons of others.

On top of that access, PlayStation Plus also offers free games to users every month, exclusive discounts only available to PS Plus members, and even a 100GB of cloud storage for free.

But probably the biggest draw of Playstation Plus is the community, a global collective of more than 40 million PlayStation Plus members, who you can join day or night to play all your favorite games in online multiplayer mode.

While it may sound ridiculous at times, there’s more to life than gaming…especially when it comes to your security online. That’s why this package also includes a lifetime of VPN Unlimited protection.

The world-renowned service with over 10 million global users is like throwing a cloak over your online presence, scrambling your IP address and making it impossible for anyone to track you online or try to steal your vital information.

By connecting to the web through VPN Unlimited’s lightning-fast service network with more than 500 international servers, users enjoy military-grade AES 256-bit encryption. They can also access servers for streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more without running afoul of geo-blocking restrictions that try to keep the rest of the world locked outside particular service regions.

You can land both of these power-packed services right now — a lifetime of VPN Unlimited and one year of PlayStation Plus access — at over $200 off their regular price. Get ‘em both for only $49.98 with this current deal.

Prices are subject to change.