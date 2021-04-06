Automate creating on-brand marketing creatives for social media with this tool

TLDR: The RelayThat Design app automates all your graphic design work to unify project looks, create multiple versions, and generate agency-level creative ads and social posts in minutes.

If you’re a driven entrepreneur, you’re likely many things, from a grinding workhorse to a strong salesperson to a gifted marketer. With everything on your plate and all the skills you need to excel, design expert or artistic visionary isn’t always going to find a home on that list.

However, in our brand-centric world of digital marketing, your ads and social media posts have to look every bit as professional as anything from Apple, Coca-Cola, Nike, or any of the other global big boys. And maintaining a consistent look and tone to all that content across multiple online platforms is hugely important in crafting a concise, effective marketing effort.

RelayThat Design ($59.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can run point on that effort for your project, sharpening and unifying any marketing message with eye-catching, professional marketing creative elements usable anywhere you need to be talking up your product or service.

RelayThat is a graphic design software app that automatically takes over a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to creating an ad, a social media post, a web graphic, or any piece of design art.

You start with your brand, maybe a logo and color scheme, and possibly a few key selling points. From that, RelayThat incorporates your key elements into one of more than 2,000 agency-level design templates, each resulting in perfectly sized and optimized graphics ready for posting to each social media channel.

While the RelayThat templates are all professional-grade, there’s also room for customization. RelayThat is home to a copyright-free stock image and icons library of more than 3 million elements for crafting just the message you want.

If you’re unsure, RelayThat is full of tools to help take the guesswork out of design work. That includes libraries of the top-performing color and font combinations, one-clock resizing to resize or remix layouts to perfectly fit any advertising or social media channel, and unified brand assets that will keep the same design aesthetics for a specific brand across any and all uses.

Everything is managed through the easy RelayThat portal, making it simple and efficient to collaborate with other designers, employees, or virtual assistants.

Right now, you can try out the time-saving advantages of the RelayThat Design app as part of this lifetime subscription deal. That takes the regular $720 price down significantly to only $59.99.

Prices are subject to change.