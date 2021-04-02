Learn to code through making games with this Unity training bundle

TLDR: The 2021 Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle is a multi-course plan for learning the fundamentals of game creation by building your own cool games.

Imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery. Even for the most creative of people, the way to learn how to build something new is to start by trying to recreate something that has already been done before.

So if you want to learn how to build video games, you could learn a lot by building your own version of an already proven success. So how about starting your career as a game creator by making your own Legend of Zelda?

That’s one of the avenues into the gamer lifestyle to be found in The 2021 Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals).

The collection includes eight courses and more than 140 hours of training in how to build games in the Unity game engine, one of the most powerful game creation platforms ever created. And this is training done the best possible way — by actually building your own games.

Build The Legend of Zenda Game in Unity and Blender kicks off the instruction right, as an introduction to game building that comes through making a clone of one of the most popular games of all time. Students build the game from scratch, designing the game and all of its functionality in Unity as they learn to code in C# by recreating the classic game levels. It’s a coding bootcamp that ends with its own classic game.

From there, new game challenges teach new Unity skills. Students make a Mega Dude Action Shooter Game in Unity using Pixel Art. They engage with artificial intelligence by building a tank game as well as a starship game. There’s even training in building a multiplayer battle royale style game.

Meanwhile, further courses help refine the work, including using machine learning with Python to control non-player characters in the game, and how AI can lead to even smoother gameplay.

Each course in The 2021 Complete Learn to Code by Making Games in Unity Bundle is a $200 value, but as part of this package, users can get all this game creation training for about $5 per course, only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.