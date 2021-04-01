The highest-grossing language learning app, Babbel, is now on sale

TLDR: Babbel Language Learning. 14 languages in a lifetime subscription. $199. The lowest price of the season. Nuff said.

Over 10 million people around the world use the app. It’s logged an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star rating from almost 820,000 users in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Yet after years of hearing about Babbel and its asteroid-sized impact on the world of language learning. Also, many have still found a reason to put off their dreams of speaking in a non-native tongue.

If you’re one of those who’s always found an excuse not to tackle learning Spanish, French, Italian or any of the 14 languages available as part of a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription offer, we’re here to try to break you down with one of the most persuasive arguments we know.

Here’s the argument. A fully immersive Babbel language training education is now only $199, 60 percent off. Finally, this is your hot-iron-striking moment.

You know Babbel. Over 100 linguistic experts worked to craft the learning experience. Also, a Babbel membership opens users up to dive into more than 10,000 hours of high-quality language training.

Babbel builds your mastery of a foreign language the same way native of those languages learned through actual conversation with native speakers talking about real-life topics and situations.

Babbel breaks down the training into easily digestible 10 to 15-minute sessions aimed at getting you to talk travel or food shopping, family or business, any of a host of topics that you’d likely talk about normally with friends and loved ones.

As your training advances, Babbel’s state-of-the-art speech recognition technology listens to how you speak and assesses how well you’re doing. These personalized lesson reviews stir further training in the direction you need the most. Work towards becoming conversant in your new language in just 30 days.

Furthermore, won’t take long to see why PC Mag said Babbel “exceeds expectations” or why Fast Company named it the “most innovative company in education.”

A lifetime subscription (all 14 languages) retails for $499. But right now, it’s at the incredibly low price of just $199 for a short time.

Prices are subject to change.