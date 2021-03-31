Onboard new employees and transfer knowledge easier with this learning management system

TLDR: The Coassemble Learning Management System lets you easily create online training for any-sized business.

Every founder wants to grow their business from a one-man band into the next big thing. Of course, the more a business expands and hires on new people, the less each of those newbies are connected to the founding principles. Messages get watered down, procedures shift when no one is looking, and before you know it, ideas that were company cornerstones at the start can become forgotten.

Or boil it down to something even more basic: wouldn’t it be nice to have all your employees trained to the same best practices standards, all working from the same playbook?

Coassemble ($63 for a lifetime subscription with code DOWNLOADIT from TNW Deals for a limited time) was founded on the principle that business information needs to be shared, so their learning management system helps pass around that precise business knowledge in-house so it’s accessible from founders all the way down to the newest hire.

Coassemble is a training platform that lets any business create the exact online training tools they want. And rather than engaging with an expensive production house to produce training videos or coursebooks, Coassemble helps create all those resources right on your own device.

Creators are handed more than 40 different, customizable interactive drag and drop templates to train your way. Once your engaging interactive course is finished, it’s accessible to viewers on any device, even dynamically updating if you decide to make a change.

With the training course ready, Coassemble makes it easy to send out email enrollments to anyone who needs to take the training so they can join in and work through the course themselves.

But training only has value if it’s used correctly, so built in analytics in Coassemble allow creators to track how each member is progressing through the training. Their in-depth numbers make it easy to see how each training is doing with your audience by group, by lesson, or even by each quiz or assignment included in the course.

Coassemble also integrates seamlessly with all sorts of other tech platforms, including Slack, Salesforce, Gmail, Trello, Shopify, Mailchimp and more.

You can open your business’ online training campus now with a Coassemble lifetime subscription plan covering up to 250 active users with unlimited course creation, custom subdomains, unlimited storage and beyond.

A nearly $2,400 value, you can enroll in the Coassemble Learning Management System now and save an extra 30 percent off the already discounted price by adding the code DOWNLOADIT during checkout. That brings your TNW Deals’ Semi-Annual Sale price down to only $63. for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.