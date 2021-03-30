Save an extra 30% off these 10 apps that can get your mind and body right

TLDR: You can save an extra 30 percent off each of these 10 personal development apps to help improve your mind, body and soul.

Spring is here and it’s time to shake off some of the winter blahs. We’ve all probably let a few things go while we get our legs under us to start 2021, but now, it’s time to get serious. If you think it’s time to get your mind and body in shape, learn something new, or generally just make yourself a better you, we wholeheartedly agree.

1. Mondly Language Learning App

C’mon…you’ve wanted to learn a foreign language for years. Mondly is how you can make it stick. Instead of the old, borning language lab approach, Mondly uses state of the art speech recognition to listen to you speak in your new language and offer positive feedback to enable your growth. Memorize core words, form sentences, then take part in conversations in any of 33 different languages.

2. YogaDownload Unlimited

Dive into more than 1,500 online at-home yoga and fitness classes to make your body healthier and stronger, while also clearing and focusing your mind. YogaDownload’s courses are geared to any level from beginner to advanced, all designed to be done in your home. With unlimited class downloads and unlimited access to all their content, your ability to be your best self is also unlimited.

3. Unplug Meditation App

It’s the world’s first drop-in meditation studio. Led by more than 60 expert instructors, you can choose from over 700 guided meditation sessions to help you feel connected and work toward your self-improvement goals. Whether it’s mindfulness or better sleep, improved productivity or improving relationships, users can create custom playlists, keep a meditation journal, set goals and reminders, and track their progress toward personal enlightenment.

4. BetterMe Home Workout and Diet

No matter your fitness goal, BetterMe can help get you there. From losing weight to a proper diet plan to personal training advice, this app brings personalized exercise sets, nutrition options, online workouts, and a vast community of daily articles, tips, tricks, and FAQs to have you feeling and looking your best.

5. Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming Service

It’s Netflix for getting you to sleep peacefully. This streaming service lets you choose from more than 20 personalized channels of sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, and binaural beats to create the perfect meditative state that helps you to fall asleep faster and sleep more restfully.

6. CogniFit Premium Brain Training

CogniFit is how to keep a brain purring like a European sportscar. Using scientifically validated exercises and games, CogniFit measures, monitors, and trains your cognitive skills, stimulating your brain function and improving its plasticity to combat the effects of aging and disease. This program is how anyone can keep track of their brain fitness and make sure it’s in tip-top shape.

7. The New Paper: Fact First News

If you’re looking for a way to weed out all the nonsense, clickbaity, slanted, and unhelpful news from your daily diet, The New Paper can curate a smarter, healthier news feed. This convenient, non-sensationalized service summarizes the day’s top stories into straight-forward, fact-first news that lets you make your own conclusions.

8. 12min Micro Book Library

If you’ve got 12 minutes, you’ve got enough time to take down an entire book. This library gives you access to nearly 2,000 books across a host of categories, each boiled down to a 12-minute text or audio distillation so you can know the key takeaways of the work in only 720 seconds. And if there’s a book you want, you can ask the 12min team to synthesize it down to a short, yet comprehensive micro book for you.

9. Knowable Audio Learning Platform

One of Google Play’s “New Apps We Love,” Knowable is podcasting meets the classroom. Each of these audio courses impart life-changing skills as learned by over 200 of the world’s leading experts in their fields. From business and career growth to personal finance, creativity, and health and wellness, these on-the-go trainings give you the insight to bolster your skills, all in a quick, easy form.

10. CuriosityStream HD Plan

TV doesn’t have to be just Housewives and Kardashians. CuriosityStream brings together thousands of documentaries and exclusive originals covering nature, history, science, and more, all in a streaming, on-demand format to help make you an expert on practically anything. You can unlimited streaming content, or download shows so you can watch anytime, anywhere.

