Increase traffic, sales, and more with this UI/UX design training for just $15

UI and UX. Yin and yang. Two sides of the same coin. A website based on a compelling user interface can’t survive without an equally streamlined user experience — and vice versa. For anyone with an eye toward site or app building, both pursuits need to be at the forefront of that campaign.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. From scraping together user research to defining a strategy for the project to putting together wireframes and sitemaps, crafting a new site with both beautiful design and supreme functionality can be a tall order. The courses in the Introduction to UX/UX Design 5 Course Bundle ($15 with code LEARNIT from TNW Deals) can make sure any young builder has both elements represented in their work.

Intro to UI Components gets the ball rolling, offering training for mastering the basics of design, including buttons, forms, menus, and beyond. Understanding different types of buttons, their appearance, the use of icons, selection controls, pickers, sliders, and more, any designer, developer, or product manager can craft an app that feels intuitive, fluid, and efficient to satisfy users.

Meanwhile, UX/UI Design Foundations turns the focus to also include user experience. This training gets into key design concepts, from the basics of color and topography to design principles, atomic design, image properties, and more. If you never knew the 10 usability heuristics to better build and test a new site for potential problems, you will after this.

In Design Composition, students learn how to bring composition types, principles, rules, and tips together into how visual elements should be arranged; while Common Design Patterns puts a spotlight on a few universal truths of site creation with best practices for landing pages, login and signup callouts, onboarding, and more.

Finally, Designing for Accessibility covers one of the most discussed considerations of modern development: how to ensure your web content is accessible to anyone and everyone. This course offers direction on designing for users with visual and hearing impairments, motor disabilities, dyslexia, anxiety, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder and others.

