Take your music to the next level with this wearable smart devices for musicians

TLDR: Soundbrenner Pulse is a smart watch made especially for musicians, a wearable metronome that can help players stay on rhythm while also packing a few other cool features.

We’ve seen smartwatches geared toward athletes. We’re even seeing them now tailored to doctors and other medical professionals. So it’s no surprise that the market for specialized wearables is growing to include all kinds of different niche groups.

Like musicians.

Yep, there’s now a smartwatch made especially for musicians. And the Soundbrenner Pulse SmartWatch for Musicians is an absolute ninja if you live in a world of music.

Soundbrenner’s debut product, the Pulse isn’t so much a smartwatch as it is the world’s first wearable metronome. Rhythm is the heartbeat of any musician, and with the Pulse, musicians can follow that rhythm right on their wrist. Rather than listening for the traditionals clicks as a metronome swings back and forth, the Pulse reproduces that sensation as vibrations emitted by a haptic driver.

The vibrations themselves are powerful, up to seven times the reverberation of the average smartphone vibration. With just a quick twist and tap, the Pulse starts vibrating at 120 bpm. Players can then adjust that frequency with the outer dial, as the unit vibrates and lights up while keeping in time. You can even tap the Pulse face and the unit will replicate your desired tempo instantly.

The Pulse can also sync to its own iOS or Android app, allowing users to also make adjustments and track their tempo right through the app. The app also offers other cool features for setting a specific time signature, note subdivisions, vibration intensity, and the beat duration. The app will even let users load playlists or change songs.

Since every musician is a little bit different, Soundbrenner offers two different bands with the Pulse, one to wear the unit as a traditional wristwatch, the other longer band to fit around the arm, leg, or even the waist or torso.

The Pulse is also made to work with an entire band, allowing up to five devices in a multiplayer sync mode to keep every player right on the rock solid beat.

MusicTech called the Pulse “a fantastic companion,” a brilliantly simple way to practice the rhythm that every musician needs to succeed.

The Pulse retails for $99, but if you use the code PULSE20, you can save $20 off the price of your Soundbrenner Pulse Smartwatch for Musicians, cutting your final cost to only $79. Want to upgrade? Check out the Core model and save $40 with code CORE40 or the Core Steel and save $60 with code MUSICIAN60.

Prices are subject to change.

