Looking to dive into photography? Learn the foundations through this training for $2 per course

If you haven’t heard about Deep Nostalgia, you need to check it out. It’s the brainchild of genealogy platform MyHeritage, taking old photos, enhancing them, and infusing them with artificial intelligence to effectively bring faces to life, including images taken decades before film technology existed.

While it’s a magical intersection between history and technology, the reality is that skilled photographers have been imbibing life into photos since the dawn of the medium. With the right lighting, exposure and skill, a photographer captures a true moment in history every time they click the shutter. Of course, you need to actually know the basics of photography before making that jump from plain old picture-taking to art.

The Complete 2021 Superstar Photographer Bundle ($15, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals with limited-time promo code: LEARNIT) offers young shooters those basics, including 11 courses and more than 30 hours of training in how to snap the best possible images, then edit and process those shots into glorious history of your own.

Even for those who have never picked up a camera before, courses like The Ultimate Photography Course For Beginners and Photography Skills: Learn to Use Your DSLR Camera Like a Professional can get them started in the right direction. Both courses offer an overview of ideas budding photographers need to know about composition, exposure, processing, and even the mechanics of the photog’s stock in trade, a DSLR camera.

From there, further coursework starts exploring all those areas a young shooter will face in their course of their work. Separate courses hone in on the art of classic lighting, posing, family portraits, landscape shots, night photography, and more. There are even courses in the bundle dedicated to taking the best possible selfie with your iPhone, as well as shooting pics of food that will make your Instagram feed melt down.

Once all those images are safely captured, your work still isn’t complete. The Ultimate Photography Course in Post-Processing and Editing is where you learn to take those pictures from raw image to portrait-quality brilliance with the help of editing apps like Lightroom and Photoshop.

