Which coding language should you be learning? With this sale, you can learn seven of the biggest

TLDR: These seven apps can help learners understand some of the most popular languages in coding, including Java, JavaScript, Python, R programming, and more.

If you know English and Spanish, you’re in a much better position to understand, communicate with, and get to know many more people than if you only knew one or the other. By that same token, learning a variety of coding languages can open you up to a broadening universe of possibilities.

Knowing more than one coding discipline improves your odds of finding a solution to a programming problem. But maybe more importantly, learning several coding languages can put you in line for even more programming jobs, maximizing your chances to work on projects you enjoy — with an increased paycheck to prove it.

Right now, you can expand your programming knowledge with these courses in 7 different popular coding languages. And right now as part of the TNW Deals’ Semi-Annual Sale, customers can save 50 percent off the already discounted price of each package by entering the code LEARNIT during checkout.

1. JavaScript

JavaScript makes web development easier and more attractive, creating dynamically updating content, controlling multimedia, and serving as the engine behind loads of app building. Over eight courses, this training explains it all. Users get an introduction to JavaScript, a primer of JS game creation as well as code snippets and detailed instruction for building your own apps. In fact, courses include work building 5 JavaScript mini-apps and another 50 JS projects.

Get The Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle for $15.50 after code LEARNIT (Reg. $1,492).

2. SQL

SQL is the language of databases and information organization, a vital piece of any data analysis or app creation operation. This package features six courses in how to use SQL like a pro, including instruction in SQL Lite, Microsoft SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Rest API, and Oracle SQL. Starting with fundamental database concepts, training progresses through an understanding of Python coding, how to write SQL queries, as well as REST and SOAP API and how to perform REST API testing.

Get The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $10.50 after code LEARNIT (Reg. $1,200).

3. Python

Java may be bigger, but Python is gaining fast, particularly with its role at the heart of computer science and hot tech development fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Both of those topics get covered in this 13-course, 41-hour dissection of Python and all its critical operations and applications. From building games to automating Excel files, the training is all-inclusive. Plus, you learn to build your own Implement neural networks, the basic framework behind crafting thinking machines.

Get The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for $17.50 after code LEARNIT (Reg. $2,585).

4. Ruby

A coding language coupled with a development tool, Ruby on Rails takes this simple, almost English-like code and makes programming web apps easier while growing the functionality of many websites. Here, five courses with more than 40 hours of course material explore baseline Ruby and Ruby on Rails professional use, advanced Ruby on Rails features, like the deployment and rapid development, and how to use Ruby on Rails in your app development, just like Basecamp, Twitter, Shopify, Github, LivingSocial, Groupon, Hulu, Airbnb, and others did.

Get The Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $18 after code LEARNIT (Reg. $1,000).

5. C++

As one of the fastest programming languages, C++ is often used to program lightning-fast game development engines. These three courses packed with almost 50 hours of knowledge show programmers how to get the most out of C++. That starts with understanding the basics of computer programming, graduating to intermediate study with creating a program that generates fractal images with smart pointers and binary file handling before graduating to differentiating between template classes and advanced usages of smart pointers and arrays.

Get The C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert for $7.50 after code LEARNIT (Reg. $600).

6. R Programming

R Programming is a staple of data science, used for statistical computing and graphics to better analyze and visually represent data. With this 6-course, 35-hour collection, students examine all aspects of data wrangling and visualization. That includes understanding what algorithms and methods are best suited for your data, data visualization concepts, learning regression analysis, and the use of two of the most important R data science packages, Tidyverse and Dplyr.

Get The Complete R Programming Certification Bundle for $14.50 after code LEARNIT (Reg. $1,200).

7. Java

The most popular programming language anywhere for the last 30 years, here’s your deep dive into Java. With these 10 courses, first timers can get a handle on this bedrock discipline, including training in Java basics, interfaces, classes, collections, objects and more, all leading to the creation of several working programs with Java at their center.

Get The 2021 Java Bootcamp Bundle for $18 after code LEARNIT (Reg. $990).

Prices subject to change. Some exclusions apply with promo code.

Read next: Vivo's debuts the X60 series with Zeiss-powered cameras globally